The Indian consulate in Seattle has raised the case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula with authorities after the prosecution attorney stated that an overspeeding Seattle police officer who struck and killed her while responding to an overdose call will not face criminal charges due to a lack of "sufficient" evidence, PTI reports.

Kandula, 23, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave while crossing a street in Seattle on January 23.

He drove at 74 mph (more than 119 kmph) on his way to a narcotics overdose call. Kandula was flung 100 feet when she was hit by a speeding police patrol vehicle.

Officer Daniel Auderer was found to be joking and laughing about the fatal incident and denied any suggestion Dave was at fault or that a criminal probe was required, in bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department.

On Wednesday, the King County Prosecutor's Office declared that they would not pursue criminal charges against Officer Dave owing to a lack of evidence to show a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Keeping an eye out

The Indian consulate in Seattle also said it was keeping a close tab on the progress in the case and would extend all possible support in ensuring justice for Kandula and her family.

"On the recently released investigation report of the King County Prosecution Attorney on the unfortunate death of Jaahnavi Kandula, the Consulate has been in regular touch with the designated family representatives and will continue to extend all possible support in ensuring justice for Jaahnavi and her family," the consulate, said in a post on its official X account.

"We have also raised the matter strongly with local authorities, including Seattle Police for appropriate redress. The case has now been referred to the Seattle City Attorney's office for review," the post said on Friday.

It also said that the mission was waiting for the Seattle Police to complete its administrative investigation, and will continue monitoring the progress of the case.

Standing up for Kandula

Members of the South Asian community, who were joined by locals, had staged protests, demanding justice for the Indian student who died tragically.

In a statement issued Wednesday, February 21, the King County Prosecuting Attorney said, "Kandula's death is heartbreaking and impacted communities in King County and across the world.”

Leesa Manion, King County Prosecuting Attorney, said that she believes they lack the evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the statement

"It is the responsibility of the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to review all available evidence relating to the case involving Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave and the January 2023 collision death of Jaahnavi Kandula. After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Manion was quoted saying.

The statement additionally stated that the prosecutor's office finds Seattle Police Officer Daniel Auderer's comments, which were recorded on his body-worn video, "appalling and deeply troubling".

Auderer, who was not involved in the January collision, was captured in the video saying, "But she is dead" and laughing while on the phone.

“She was 26 anyway," Auderer said in the video and added, "She had limited value.”

Both Auderer's chain of command and the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) determined that he acted unprofessionally. According to a disciplinary action report, he faces the most severe disciplinary punishment, including roughly two weeks of suspension and termination.

Kandula was a graduate student at Northeastern University's Seattle campus.

In January 2023, the institution announced that her degree would be awarded posthumously and presented to her family.