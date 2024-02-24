The Delhi High Court (HC) has directed the city government and police to provide it with an "action plan" to deal with frequent bomb threats to schools in the national capital.

The court also issued a notice to the authorities in response to an application submitted by the petitioner, lawyer Arpit Bhargava, who stated that three of the five incidences of bomb threats to schools last year were yet to be investigated and resolved, PTI reports.

In a recent decision, Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the Delhi government and the Delhi Police to file their answer to the plea, stating that "the counter affidavit must indicate the action plan to be taken by the respondents".

"Even this Hon'ble Court was targeted in a similar fashion when a bomb threat email on 15.02.24 sent everyone on their toes and a strict security drill had to be initiated in all courts across Delhi (sic)," the latest application by the petitioner said.

The petitioner further laments how these incidents have now become a daily routine, leading to “major headaches” not only for him but for all stakeholders.

“The safety and security of children is of prime importance and there does not appear to be any solution in hand especially when no reply whatsoever has been filed by Respondent No.1 (Delhi government) till date (sic)," the application said.

The petitioner was represented by advocate Beenashaw N Soni.

Bhargava, in his main petition, expressed discontent with the lackadaisical approach of the Delhi government and police in addressing the frequent bomb threat emails received by schools. He highlighted the subsequent failure of authorities to ensure the safety and security of children, teachers, staff, and other stakeholders.

The plea emphasised that the authorities have not effectively prevented the reoccurrence of such threats, causing extreme trauma, stress, harassment, inconvenience, and fear among all individuals, including the petitioner.

In response to the petition, the Delhi Police submitted a status report, asserting the presence of "Bomb Disposal Squads" and "Bomb Disposal Teams" that handle such threats and incidents following a standard operating procedure.

The matter would be heard next in April.