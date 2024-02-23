The police informed today, Friday, February 23, that a student from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, also referred to as the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) Basar in Telangana's Nirmal district, has allegedly died by suicide.

A few of the 18-year-old's classmates discovered her hanging in her hostel room on Thursday night, February 23, says a police officer. She was enrolled in Pre University Course-I, PTI reports.

She was taken right away to a medical centre on the university campus, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

In response to inquiries about a suicide note, police stated that while they were aware of the rumours, they had not yet received the actual copy of the note.

Police said that they were still investigating the matter.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666