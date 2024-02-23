Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, demanded that the funds be released immediately to the young people chosen for the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship Programme by the state government.

Regarding this, he had also written a letter to Bhajanlal Sharma, the current Chief Minister of the state, reports PTI.

Gehlot said on X, "The Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence scheme, started by our government with the aim of providing free education to 500 children abroad, is also stuck in the new government. Due to this, children studying abroad are facing problems [sic]".

According to him, 346 students were selected for the programme but did not receive scholarships.

Gehlot claimed to have received this information from the students who visited him. Regarding the matter, the Congress leader has corresponded with Chief Minister Sharma via the letter.

Once more, the students and their families have united to express that they still haven't received the scholarship, even after almost a week has gone by.

"I would like to again request Chief Minister Bhajanlal ji that Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship should be given to the students without any delay because the students who have already reached there are facing a lot of problems. If the scholarship is not received even after the stipulated time, both the education and career of these children will be affected [sic]," the Congress leader said.