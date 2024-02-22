The Kerala government established a toll-free helpline on today, Thursday, February 22, to assist students and their parents in reducing the stress associated with exams.

In March, students in Kerala will take the Higher Secondary, Vocational Higher Secondary, and SSLC exams.

State Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that parents and students can begin using the service right now by calling the toll-free number, 1800 425 2844, which is called We Help, according to PTI.

"Students and parents can avail this service from 7 am to 7 pm, and coordinators trained by NIMHANS in Bengaluru, will provide counselling for free," the minister said in a release.

He stated that until the conclusion of the state exams, the facility will be open on all working days.

The minister went on to say that the Higher Secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell will oversee the sessions.

Currently, the mock SSLC exams are being conducted for students in Kerala.