Anu Singh Lather has been re-appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) for a second term, says an official statement from the university released on Wednesday, February 21.

The statement further stated that Ambedkar University's Chancellor and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena made the appointment, according to PTI.

According to the statement, Lather was formerly the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Technological University. She has been the Vice-Chancellor of AUD since 2019.

"On February 22, 2019, Prof Lather assumed office as the second vice-chancellor of AUD. With a background in Psychology and Human Resource Management, her expertise spans areas such as Strategic HR Management, Organizational Behaviour and Innovation Management," the release said.

According to the statement, Lather has previously held several posts with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the former Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Distance Education Council (DEC), the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It further stated that she was a member of the Ministry of Rural Development's board that oversaw the National Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (NRLPS).

Lather’s tenure also saw protests from teachers of the university recently due to alleged shrinking academic freedom, crumbling infrastructure, faculty attrition, and arbitrary processes of implementing the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).