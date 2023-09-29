On September 28, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced to make relevant changes in the school syllabus to include the history of Sikh gurus. This is just one example of the many syllabus changes that are often proposed.

However, the student’s receptiveness to such a change is under the scanner.

Indian students' receptiveness to syllabus changes varies depending on several factors, including their age, the nature of the changes, and how the changes are communicated and implemented.

A study by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in India found that students were generally receptive to syllabus changes. However, the study also found that there was some variation in receptiveness depending on the factors mentioned above.

For example, younger students were more receptive to changes than older students, and students were more receptive to changes that were perceived to be positive.

In general, younger students are more receptive to changes than older students. This is likely because younger students are more adaptable and less likely to have formed strong opinions about the existing syllabus.

The nature of the changes also plays a role in how receptive students are. Changes that are perceived to be positive, such as adding new and interesting topics, are more likely to be welcomed by students than changes that are perceived to be negative, such as removing topics that students enjoy or adding more difficult material.

Finally, the way in which the changes are communicated and implemented also affects how receptive students are. If the changes are communicated clearly and transparently, and if students are given the opportunity to provide feedback, they are more likely to be supportive of the changes.