Expressing solidarity with the people of Manipur, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday, September 27, that preparations have been made in the southern state for students from that state to complete their higher education, as per a report by PTI.

The CM stated that Kannur University has made the necessary accommodations by admitting 46 Manipuri students to various undergraduate (UG) programmes, including legal studies, post-graduate courses, and PhD research, across the university's departments, campuses, and associated institutions.

Following consultations with several institutions in Manipur, he stated at a news conference in Trivandrum, that opportunities for education were being offered in Kerala's secular atmosphere to these students who lost their certificates during the riots.

Since ethnic confrontations erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was arranged in the hill areas to oppose the majority Meitei community's desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition, more than 175 people have been murdered and hundreds have been injured.