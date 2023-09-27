It is still fresh in our memory, the incident wherein a man threatened a school’s faculty members for not allowing his ward to cheat in Thane. This brings us to the question of why schools are turning into places to hammer out a brawl.

School is supposed to be a place of learning and growth, but unfortunately, it can also be a place where fights break out for silly reasons. School fights are often triggered by trivial matters such as name-calling, teasing, and arguments over petty things like a pencil or a pen.

Here are a few silly reasons fights break out in schools in India:

- Name-calling: One of the most common reasons for fights in school is name-calling. This can involve insulting someone's appearance, intelligence, or family. Even a seemingly harmless nickname can turn into a fight if the person on the receiving end doesn't like it.

- Teasing: Teasing is another common cause of fights in school. This can involve making fun of someone's clothes, weight, or personal habits. Teasing can be especially hurtful if it is done in front of other people.

- Arguments over petty things: Sometimes, fights can break out over the most trivial of things, such as a pencil or a pen. If two students are sharing a pencil and one of them accidentally breaks it, this can lead to a fight. Similarly, if two students are arguing over who gets to use a particular pen, this can also escalate into a physical altercation.

- Competition: Competition between students can also lead to fights. This is especially true in high-pressure academic environments where students are constantly competing for grades and rankings. If two students are competing for the same position on the school team or if they are both vying for the top spot in the class, this can create tension and resentment that can eventually boil over into a fight.

- Gang rivalry: In a few cases, fights in school may be related to gang rivalry. This is especially true in urban areas where gangs are active. Gang members may fight each other over territory, resources, or simply to show their dominance.