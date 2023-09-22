In an intriguing twist, many of today's prominent political leaders, including the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have their roots deeply embedded in student politics. Despite this, the realm of student politics often finds itself under scrutiny, tarnished by misconceptions.

Here we shed light on the names that transitioned from student activism to the corridors of power, challenging the negative perceptions surrounding this pivotal stepping stone. Many of these current political leaders have served several months of jail terms for their involvement in student protests and movements.

1) Arun Jaitley

Jaitley's journey from student politics to the political forefront began during his days at Delhi University (DU). He actively participated in protests and joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which laid the foundation for his subsequent role in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Like most of the politicians on this list, Jaitley was a prominent figure in the protest rallies during the Emergency and also served a 19-month jail term for being part of the Satyagraha Movement.

2) Sitaram Yechury

Yechury's initiation into politics traces back to his involvement in the Students' Federation of India (SFI) while studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). His astute leadership within student politics paved the way for his influential role in the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

3) Sushil Kumar Modi

Modi's tryst with politics commenced during his college days when he joined the Patna University Students' Union. His activism and leadership skills propelled him into the political landscape, and he eventually became a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

4) Lalu Prasad

Lalu Prasad's political foray commenced through his active participation in the Bihar Movement and the Jayaprakash Narayan-led student movements. His charismatic leadership style and grassroots connection led him to become a significant leader in regional politics.

5) Prakash Karat

Karat's involvement in student politics took off pretty early on as a student in the United Kingdom (UK). When he joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 1970 he also played a pivotal role in student politics as one of the founding members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI). Karat was also the JNU Students’ Union president between 1974 - 1979. His dedication to leftist ideologies led him to play a crucial role in the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

6) Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

Mahanta's rise to political prominence began during his days as a student activist in Assam. His involvement in the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) marked the starting point of his journey towards becoming the Chief Minister of Assam.

7) Ananth Kumar

Ananth Kumar's political roots can be traced back to his association with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college years. This laid the foundation for his extensive political career within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

8) Arif Mohammad Khan

Khan's entry into politics was marked by his active engagement in Aligarh Muslim University's student politics. His commitment to social justice and political activism eventually led him to national politics. Initially a part of the Indian National Congress (INC), Khan parted ways with the party as he was against the Rajiv Gandhi legislation that enabled Muslim men to not give maintenance to their wives after divorce. Later, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

9) Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot's journey from student politics to mainstream politics began during his college days at Jodhpur. His participation in the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) paved the way for his subsequent leadership roles within the Indian National Congress (INC).

10) Narendra Modi

Current Prime Minister of India, Modi's political journey was ignited during his time as a student activist. Modi was an active part of the Navnirman Movement in Gujarat in 1974 and later, the JP Narayan movement against the Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi-led Congress government.

11) Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister of Bihar, Kumar's entry into politics was through his active participation in student movements. Kumar got involved in student politics when he was studying electrical engineering at the then Bihar College of Engineering, now the National Institute of Technology, Patna. Again a part of the anti-emergency movement led by JP Narayan, Kumar also served a 19-month jail term for his involvement in the movement.

12) Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee's political journey commenced during her time at Jogamaya Devi College in Kolkata. Her participation in student protests and her early political engagement laid the groundwork for her later role as a fierce political leader.

13) Kanhaiya Kumar

Recently, emerging as a prominent student leader at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kanhaiya Kumar gained national attention for his eloquent speeches and activism. His journey through student politics set the stage for his subsequent political engagements. Kumar joined the Indian National Congress in 2021.

14) Akhilesh Yadav

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav's early involvement in student politics shaped his eventual political career.