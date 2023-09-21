At a time when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s exit from the G20 summit was questioned, people have begun to ponder the implications of having Canada as a viable option for higher education. As it turns out, Canada is a popular destination for Indian students, with over 2,50,000 Indian students studying in Canada in 2022. There are many reasons why Indian students choose to study in Canada, including the high quality of education, the multicultural society, and the opportunity to immigrate to Canada after graduation.

What Indian students do in Canada

Indian students in Canada study a wide range of subjects, including business, engineering, computer science, healthcare, and the arts. Some of the most popular universities for Indian students in Canada include the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia, and McGill University.

Indian students in Canada also work part-time to help pay for their tuition and living expenses. International students in Canada are allowed to work up to 20 hours per week during the school year and full-time during the summer holidays. Some of the most popular part-time jobs for Indian students in Canada include working in restaurants, retail stores, and customer service call centres.