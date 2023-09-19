Students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi are yet again inflicted by an old problem – one of acute water shortage.

To demand action from the university’s administration to ensure regular water supply, the Presidents of JNU’s hostels, along with the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), have called for a protest at 9 pm tonight, September 19 in front of the JNU VC House, where the vice-chancellor resides.

“Join us in a collective protest against the ongoing water shortage and slow renovation work on campus. The Presidents of all hostels stand united for change,” the poster calling for the protest reads.

Only an hour of water supply, say students

As stated earlier, the issue of water shortage in JNU’s hostels is an old problem. Students say that this problem has been occurring frequently for a while now.

According to JNUSU Councillor Anagha Pradeep, the hostels have been receiving water supply for only one hour for the past few days. “Four hostels – Chandrabhaga, Shipra, Lohit, and Konya – have been bearing the brunt of this water shortage. This is making things extremely difficult for students, who do not even have sufficient water to clean, bathe and wash up after themselves,” she explains. It should also be noted that two of the aforementioned hostels are girls’ hostels.

However, more than the lack of water, the protest is also against the university administration’s inaction, despite being fully aware of the situation. “Earlier, when such things happen and we demand better facilities, the administration at least implements a temporary resolution to the issue. This time, we are only met with apathy,” Anagha claims.

She alleges that three days ago, the students gathered in protest in front of the hostel wardens, who assured them that the water would be supplied normally from the next day. However, when they went to follow up about the supply, the wardens rebuked the protesting students, allegedly claiming that the university could not provide any more water than they were already providing.

“Due to this apathy and inaction, the presidents of the hostels in JNU decided to call the residents and compel the administration to expedite the resolution of this water crisis and other renovation works,” says Anagha.

A recurring issue

Prior to this, there have been several instances of water shortage on the university’s campus.

It must be recalled that this April alone, the hostel presidents and residents gathered outside the Dean of Students’ office to protest over water shortage in several hostels on the university’s campus amidst rising temperatures in the city, as reported by PTI.