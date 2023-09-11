Manipal is a city in Karnataka, India, that is home to the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of the leading universities in the country. MAHE has a student body of over 30,000, and many of its graduates go on to become successful professionals in a variety of fields.

There are a few things that set students from Manipal apart from their peers.

First, they are highly motivated and driven to succeed. They are accustomed to working hard and achieving their goals.

Second, they are adaptable and resilient. They are able to thrive in challenging environments and overcome obstacles.

Third, they are global-minded and have a strong desire to make a difference in the world.

These qualities make students from Manipal well-equipped to succeed in the global workforce. They are the leaders of tomorrow, and they are already making their mark on the world.

Here are some specific examples of the achievements of students from Manipal:

- In 2019, a team of students from Manipal won the Hult Prize, a global competition for social entrepreneurs. The team's project aimed to provide clean water to people in rural India.

- In 2020, a student from Manipal was named one of the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Asia. The student is the founder of a company that is developing a new technology to clean up pollution in rivers.

- In 2021, a group of students from Manipal were awarded the Queen's Young Leaders Award for their work on a project to improve education for girls in rural India.

These are just a few examples of the many ways that students from Manipal are making a difference in the world. In addition to their academic achievements, students from Manipal are also active in extracurricular activities. They are involved in sports, music, drama, and other clubs and organisations. They are also known for their sense of community spirit and willingness to help others.