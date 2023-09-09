World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is an annual event held on September 10 to raise awareness about suicide and its prevention. The day also serves as a call to action to reduce the global suicide rate.

In India, suicide is a significant public health problem. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 1,39,123 suicides in India in 2020. This means that one person dies by suicide every 16 minutes in India.

The suicide rate among Indian students is exceptionally high. A study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) found that the suicide rate among college students in India is 16.7 per 1,00,000. This is significantly higher than the global suicide rate for college students, which is 10 per 1,00,000.

There are many factors that contribute to suicide in Indian students. These include:

- The pressure to succeed academically

- The stress of exams and assessments

- The fear of failure

- The lack of social support

- The stigma associated with mental health problems

There are many steps that can be taken to prevent suicides among Indian students, including:

Raising awareness of suicide and its prevention. This can be done through educational campaigns, public awareness events, and media coverage.

Identifying students who are at risk of suicide. This can be done by talking to students about their mental health and asking about their thoughts and feelings.

Providing support to students who are at risk of suicide. This can include providing emotional support, helping students to connect with resources, and teaching them coping skills.

Making it difficult for students to access lethal means of suicide. This can include removing guns from the home and locking up medication.