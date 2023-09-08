The ongoing peaceful protest by the All-Odisha AYUSH Students' Association (AOASA) has garnered the support of the opposition in the state, with Dr Mukesh Mahaling, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Loisingha Constituency.

In a letter addressing the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, the MLA sheds light on the grievances and demands of the protesting doctors, which he calls “genuine and justified”. Attached with the letter was also the grievance petition of AOASA.

Mahaling, in his letter, says that the Odisha Government, in the last 23 years, has not been focusing on providing healthcare to the people of Odisha through Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) methods and that no new post has been created for AYUSH medical officers in this period. There are also no research facilities in the three government-run Ayurveda colleges in the state, Mahaling points out in the letter.

Differing attitudes towards AYUSH and allopathy

Talking more about the preferential treatment given to allopathy over AYUSH, the MLA highlights the fact that more than 10,000 posts have been created for allopathic medical officers in the last 23 years.

In addition, he also says that there are huge disparities between the stipends that AYUSH doctors and allopathic doctors receive – while AYUSH students are paid Rs 18,000 as a stipend, allopathy students receive Rs 42,000.

Mahaling notes that both AYUSH and allopathy graduates have to clear the same entrance exam, that is, the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), and follow the same structure of education. “But, it is unfortunate that at the time of placing the service of both systems of doctors, in public service, the State Government of Odisha is taking a stepmother attitude for which discontentment is growing among doctors of the AYUSH system,” the MLA writes.

In addition, he also mentions the allegations that the oldest ayurvedic pharmacy in Balangir has been closed down, and only three ayurvedic pharmacies in the state are functioning. Even those, he writes, are in dire need of revival and strengthening.

In view of these, the MLA recommends the chief minister increase the number of job posts for ayurvedic and homoeopathy doctors along with their stipends and create research facilities in the aforementioned colleges.

Background

Ayurveda and Homeopathy doctors in Odisha, under the aegis AOASA, have been demanding the creation of 500 posts each for Ayurvedic doctors and homeopathy doctors, and 100 new posts each annually since August.

On August 18, the association submitted a letter of grievance to the state government, stating that they would wear black badges if their demands were not met. On August 25, the doctors went ahead with the black badge move as a sign of protest against the government’s silence. Eventually, the association even started a peaceful protest, demanding the same.