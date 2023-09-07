On the heels of a student from Telangana consuming poison, it is time to look at the looming crisis, that is suicides due to pressure.

The Indian education system is facing a growing crisis of student suicides. In 2020, there were over 3,400 student suicides in India, up from 2,800 in 2019. This is a staggering number, and it is clear that something needs to be done to address this issue.

There are many factors that contribute to student suicides in India. One of the most common factors is academic pressure. The Indian education system is very competitive, and students are often under a lot of pressure to succeed. This pressure can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression, which can all increase the risk of suicide.

Another factor that contributes to student suicides is mental health problems. Many students in India do not have access to mental health care, and this can make it difficult for them to cope with the challenges they are facing.

In addition to academic pressure and mental health problems, other factors that can contribute to student suicides include family problems, financial problems, and cyberbullying.

The growing crisis of student suicides in India is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. There are a number of steps that can be taken to help prevent these suicides, such as:

Reducing academic pressure: The Indian education system needs to be reformed to reduce the amount of pressure that students are under. This could be done by making exams less competitive, providing more support for students who are struggling, and giving students more time to learn.

Improving mental health care: The Indian government needs to invest in mental health care so that more students have access to the care they need. This could include providing more counsellors in schools, training teachers to identify and support students with mental health problems, and making mental health services more affordable.

Raising awareness about suicide: The Indian government and the media need to raise awareness about suicide and the factors that contribute to it. This could help to reduce the stigma associated with suicide and make it more likely that students who are struggling will seek help.