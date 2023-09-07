Here are a few reasons why students are pushed to take the extreme step | (Pic: EdexLive)

Two female students in the Nalgonda district, Telangana attempted suicide on September 6 by consuming pesticide. This was because someone was harassing the students by uploading morphed photos of them on social media, as per the police.

Student suicide numbers are on the rise and there could be multiple factors behind it. Here are details about the factors that contribute to student suicides in India:

Academic pressure: The Indian education system is very competitive, and students are often under a lot of pressure to succeed. This pressure can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression, which can all increase the risk of suicide.

Mental health problems: Many students in India do not have access to mental health care, and this can make it difficult for them to cope with the challenges they are facing. Some common mental health problems that can lead to suicide include depression, anxiety, and stress.

Family problems: Family problems can also contribute to student suicides. These problems can include parental conflict, divorce, or the death of a loved one.

Financial problems: Financial problems can also be a source of stress for students and their families. This stress can increase the risk of suicide.

Cyberbullying: Cyberbullying is a form of bullying that takes place online. It can be very harmful to students, and it can increase the risk of suicide.