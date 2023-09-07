Doctors and students of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) medical colleges in Odisha have been protesting in the state for some time now, demanding the creation of more posts for AYUSH doctors, specifically for those specialising in Ayurveda and Homeopathy.

The doctors claim that the state government has been neglecting AYUSH disciplines, and is instead laying more emphasis on allopathy and modern medicine. They say that this is especially evident in the number of new posts created.

“While the government appointed over 1,000 new allopathic doctors recently, no new appointments of Ayurveda and Homeopathy doctors have been made in the last 21 years,” says Dr Rajesh Mishra, Medical Intern at the Abhin Chandra Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar. Dr Rajesh Mishra is also the President of the All Odisha AYUSH Students’ Association (AOASA), under whose banner the doctors and students have been protesting.

“There are three state government-run Ayurveda colleges in Odisha and four Homeopathic colleges. About 500 graduates pass out from these colleges every year. However, there has not been a single post created for us since 2002. How can we have a secure future in such a situation?” asks Dr Mishra.

Authorities paid no heed to demands, AOASA says

Prior to launching the protest, the AYUSH doctors tried to get their demands across to the Health Secretary and Health Minister of Odisha, as well as the AYUSH director – but to no avail.

The association, in a letter to the Standing Health Committee of Odisha’s Legislative Assembly, says that while there has been an increase in the number of AYUSH colleges and their intake, as well as the number of Ayurveda and Homeopathy graduates in the state, not one new post has been created to accommodate them apart from the 200 posts created in 2002.

“With this background and difficulties we face,” the letter reads, “We would like to request your good office to take necessary steps for opening at least 500 numbers of Govt. homoeopathic Dispensary & Govt. Ayurvedic Dispensary (each) this year and 30 numbers of District AYUSH Hospitals in all districts.”

In addition, the association also demands that the government create 100 new posts for Ayurveda graduates and 100 more for Homeopathy graduates each year.

However, when the doctors approached the concerned authorities with these demands, they reportedly received no assurances from them. “They washed their hands off the matter,” alleges Dr Mishra.

This letter was submitted to the committee on August 18. In the letter, they also stated that, having received no response or assurance from them, the association wore black badges on August 25 as a protest. They also implied in the letter that they would launch a protest if their demands were not met.

Subsequently, on August 31, AOASA launched a state-wide peaceful protest for an indefinite period of time against the state government and ceased their service in the hospitals.

We intend public welfare, say doctors

One of the key intents behind their demands, the association says, is “Achieving holistic health and health promotion by propagating AYUSH systems of treatment in Odisha.”

In the letter, the association talks about how the popularity of Ayurveda and Homeopathy has been on the rise in India with the advent of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme as well as the world, and how patient-friendly they are. It is also mentioned how the expenses of an AYUSH clinic are more affordable as a public expenditure.

As a result, the letter says that by increasing the number of Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic doctors and clinics, better healthcare services can be provided to the people of Odisha.

“Without new job openings, how can Ayurveda and Homeopathy doctors serve the public? What is the point of completing a specialised course of six years if we cannot put it to use?” asks Dr Mishra.

Next course of action

Currently, the AOASA has received support from both Ayurvedic medical students’ associations such as the Odisha Government Ayurvedic Medical Post Graduate Scholars’ Association (OGAMPGSA), as well as Homeopathic medical students from Dr Abhin Chandra Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

According to Dr Mishra, the protest would go on until the demands have been accepted by the state government.

“Currently, we have shut down hospitals, but are treating patients outside the hospital building. If the government does not respond to our demands, we will stop seeing patients altogether,” he adds.