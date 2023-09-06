Published: 06th September 2023
UP student slap case: SC seeks investigation report, issues notice to gov’t
The apex court also questioned the Superintendent of Muzaffarnagar Police about the measures they took to protect the victim and his parents
The Supreme Court (SC) directed the Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) to submit a status report on the investigation in the case of a student being allegedly slapped by his classmates at the command of their teacher, today, Wednesday, September 6.
A bench, constituted by Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the SP to inform the court about the measures the police took to protect the student and his parents.
Similarly, the apex court also issued a notification to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking its reply on the matter by September 25.
The Supreme Court issued these notices while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi’s PIL sought a quick investigation into the student slapping case.
The case pertains to a teacher who was accused of making Islamophobic statements against a Muslim student in her class and ordering his classmates to take turns and slap him, just for not doing his homework. Muzaffarnagar police booked the teacher after a video of the incident went viral on social media, and invited sharp criticism from netizens and the media as well as politicians.
The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after the video surfaced.
The UP State Education Department even served a notice to the school, located in Khubbapur, in connection with the matter.