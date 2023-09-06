Exam Cut-off in written exam (out of 900 marks) Marks secured by last recommended candidate at Final Stage (out of 1800 marks)

NDA (II) 2022 316 (With at least 20% marks in each subject) 678

NDA (I) 2022 360 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 720

NDA (II) 2021 355 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 726

NDA (I) 2021 343 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 709

NDA (II) 2020 355 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 719

NDA (I) 2020 355 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 723

NDA (II) 2019 346 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 709

NDA (I) 2019 342 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 704

NDA (II) 2018 325 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 688