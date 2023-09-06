Published: 06th September 2023
NDA exam: Check cut-offs and toppers' scores from last five years
How much did top scorers bag in the last five years? What do the cut-offs look like?
Scoring how much is enough for the National Defence Academy (NDA)? This is a question on every aspirant's mind. The answer can be calculated from the cut-offs, marks obtained by the last selected candidate and the toppers' scores. Here's a look at the data, taking into account the last five years:
Cut-offs and marks:
|Exam
|
|Marks secured by last recommended candidate at Final Stage (out of 1800 marks)
|NDA (II) 2022
|316 (With at least 20% marks in each subject)
|678
|NDA (I) 2022
|360 (With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|720
|NDA (II) 2021
|355 (With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|726
|NDA (I) 2021
|343 (With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|709
|NDA (II) 2020
|355 (With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|719
|NDA (I) 2020
|355 (With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|723
|NDA (II) 2019
|346 (With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|709
|NDA (I) 2019
|342 (With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|704
|NDA (II) 2018
|325 (With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|688
|NDA (I) 2018
|338 (With at least 25% marks in each Subject)
|705
Meet the toppers:
|Exam
|
|Marks secured in written exam (out of 900 marks)
|Marks secured in SSB interview (out of 900 marks)
|Marks secured at Final Stage (out of 1800 marks)
|NDA (II) 2022
|Anurag Sangwan
|609
|449
|1058
|NDA (I) 2022
|Rubin Singh
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|-
|NDA (II) 2021
|Arsh Pandey
|645
|415
|1060
|NDA (I) 2021
|Omkar Asutosh
|656
|460
|1116
|NDA (II) 2020
|Aditya Singh Rana
|619
|497
|1116
|NDA (I) 2020
|Ronit Ranjan Nayak
|580
|423
|1003
|NDA (II) 2019
|Aditya Arya
|602
|449
|1051
|NDA (I) 2019
|Ripunjay Naithani
|536
|479
|1015
|NDA (II) 2018
|Sparsh Kankane
|608
|467
|1075
|NDA (I) 2018
|Ayush Kumar Singh
|606
|390
|996
