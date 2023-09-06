The number of hit-and-run cases involving students is on the rise in India. In 2022, there were over 1,000 such cases, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This is a significant increase from the previous year, when there were over 800 cases.

The reasons for the increase in hit-and-run cases among students are varied. Some experts believe that it is due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road. Others believe that it is due to the lack of awareness among drivers about the dangers of hit-and-run accidents.

The victims of hit-and-run accidents are often students who are walking or cycling to school or college. The accidents can have a devastating impact on the victims and their families. In some cases, the victims have been killed or seriously injured.

The government has taken some steps to address the issue of hit-and-run accidents. In 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of hit-and-run accidents. The campaign also urged drivers to stop and help the victims of hit-and-run accidents.

However, more needs to be done to address this issue. The government should introduce stricter laws against hit-and-run accidents. Drivers who are convicted of hit-and-run accidents should be given harsh punishments.

In addition, the government should also improve the infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. This will help to reduce the number of hit-and-run accidents involving students.