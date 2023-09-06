The NDA is a highly competitive exam, with a large number of candidates vying for limited seats. For those who do not make it, or wish to join a specific service branch of the Forces, here are some other exams they can apply for:

Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam: Conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), this exam is held twice a year. Graduates in any stream for Army, in Engineering for the Navy and in a Science subject or Engineering, aged between 19-25 (depending on the wing they choose) can apply. Candidates become officers after qualifying for the written exam and SSB interview