Published: 06th September 2023
Determined to serve India? Apart from NDA, here are other exams to try for
There are many opportunities you can take up if you want to serve the nation
The NDA is a highly competitive exam, with a large number of candidates vying for limited seats. For those who do not make it, or wish to join a specific service branch of the Forces, here are some other exams they can apply for:
Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam: Conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), this exam is held twice a year. Graduates in any stream for Army, in Engineering for the Navy and in a Science subject or Engineering, aged between 19-25 (depending on the wing they choose) can apply. Candidates become officers after qualifying for the written exam and SSB interview
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF): This exam is also conducted by the UPSC for recruitment to paramilitary forces like the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Candidates, aged between 20-25, can apply. They have to qualify for the written exam, a physical/medical fitness test and an interview to join the forces
Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT): This is conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Both male and female candidates, aged 20-26 (depending on the flying or non-flying branch) can apply. The educational eligibility varies for technical and non-technical branches
ICG Navik exam: Conducted by the Indian Coast Guard, it is meant for both male and female candidates, aged between 18-22. The minimum qualification required is passing 10+2, with Math and Physics as compulsory subjects for General Duty (GD) and passing Class X for Domestic Branch (DB)
Agnipath Scheme: It was introduced in June 2022. The recruits made through this scheme are named Agniveers who serve in one of the IAF branches for four years, including training for six months followed by 3.5 years of deployment. The eligibility and entrance tests differ for each IAF branch