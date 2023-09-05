The number of unnatural deaths among students in India is a matter of concern. In 2022, there were over 10,000 such deaths, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This is a significant increase from the previous year when there were over 8,000 unnatural deaths among students.

The reasons for these deaths are varied, but they often involve stress, depression, and anxiety. Students are under a great deal of pressure to perform well in their studies, and this can lead to mental health problems. Additionally, students may face bullying or harassment from their peers or teachers, which can also contribute to their mental health problems.

In some cases, students may resort to suicide as a way to escape their problems. In 2022, there were over 2,000 suicides among students in India. This is a staggering number, highlighting the need for better mental health support for students.

The government has taken a few steps to address the issue of unnatural deaths among students. In 2021, the Ministry of Education launched a helpline for students who are struggling with mental health problems. The helpline provides students with counselling and support.

However, more needs to be done to address this issue. Schools and colleges need to provide more mental health resources for students. Additionally, parents and teachers need to be more aware of the signs of mental health problems in students.