From this month, government institutions in Tamil Nadu will begin offering coaching for the National Entrance-com-Eligibility Test (NEET) and other professional admission exams.



Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tamil Nadu's Minister for School Education, stated that 247 government school students had been admitted to elite professional colleges as a result of the training provided in government schools during 2022.



He stated that once the government began training for the entrance exams, students in Tamil Nadu's government schools performed well in cracking them.



The Tamil Nadu government, led by the DMK, has been staunchly opposed to the NEET exam, passing two bills in the state house after the first was rejected by the Tamil Nadu Governor.



Students driven to suicide by NEET



The reason that the Tamil Nadu government is in staunch opposition to NEET is that several students of the state have committed suicide after failing to crack the exam.

The most recent of these suicides has been of 19-year-old Jagatheeswaran, a three-time aspirant for the exam.