Karnataka Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, in an important announcement on Teachers' Day, today, September 5, stated that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate - SSLC (Class X) and Pre-University Course - PUC (Class XI and XII) students will have three board examinations beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, and students who failed will also be promoted to a new class.

"Students will have the opportunity to retake exams three times. Candidates who receive lower grades or fail exams may take three exams," IANS reported him saying.

So far, the Department of Education has administered two exams. The decision was made in the context of academic development, meaningful learning and knowledge expansion. The department has also issued the exam timetables.

Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that under the new rule, students will be able to continue their education even if they fail a few subjects.

"In total marks, even if students fail in a few subjects, the minimum required marks will be considered as aggregate," he said and continued, "This step was taken to ensure learning standards and boost confidence."

"It was decided to distribute eggs twice a day," the minister informed.

Previously, the eggs were provided once a week. This scheme will benefit 58 lakh youngsters. The programme will cost approximately Rs 280 crore. The scheme would also be extended to Class X pupils, according to Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

"There is a shortage of teaching staff in the education department. CM Siddaramaiah realising this had passed an order for the appointment of guest teachers. 10,000 guest lecturers were appointed in two days," he said.