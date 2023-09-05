Exam results anxiety is a common problem among students in India. A recent survey found that 80 per cent of students in Classes IX-XII suffer from anxiety due to exams and results.

There are a number of factors that contribute to exam results anxiety in India. One factor is the high-stakes nature of exams. In India, exams are often seen as the only way to get into a good college or university, and so students feel a lot of pressure to perform well.

Another factor is the competitive environment in India. Students are constantly compared to each other, leading to feelings of inadequacy and anxiety.

The culture of perfectionism in India also contributes to exam results anxiety. Indian parents and teachers often place a lot of pressure on students to be perfect, and this can lead to students feeling like they can never be good enough.

The symptoms of exam results anxiety can vary from person to person. Some common symptoms include:

Physical symptoms: Headaches, stomach aches, nausea, sweating, dizziness and difficulty breathing

Emotional symptoms: Anxiety, worry, fear, sadness, anger and fatigue

Behavioural symptoms: Difficulty concentrating, procrastination, avoidance of studying and social withdrawal

Exam results anxiety can have a significant impact on students' lives. It can interfere with their studies, sleep, and overall well-being. In some cases, it can even lead to depression and other mental health problems.