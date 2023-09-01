India has a number of high-stakes entrance exams for admission to higher education institutions. These exams are highly competitive, and students who are successful in them can gain admission to some of the best universities in the country.

Some of the most important entrance exams in India include:

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Advanced: This is the standard exam for entry to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE-Advanced is an exam that tests students' knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, and Math

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET): This is the standard exam for admission to medical and dental colleges in India. The NEET is an exam that tests students' knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT): This is the standard exam for admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs) in India. The CLAT is a one-day exam that tests students' knowledge of legal reasoning, comprehension, and writing skills

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE): This is an entrance exam for postgraduate engineering courses in India. The GATE is a one-day exam that tests students' knowledge of engineering subjects.

In addition to these national-level exams, there are also a number of state-level and university-level entrance exams. These exams are typically used for admission to colleges and universities within a particular state or university system.