College students in India spend an average of two to four hours studying each day, according to a 2023 survey by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The survey also found that students in Engineering and Science programmes tend to study more than students in other programmes.

There are a number of factors that can affect how much time a college student spends studying. These include the student's major, their academic load, and their study habits. Students who are majoring in Engineering or Science may need to spend more time studying because these programmes are typically more rigorous. Students who have a heavy academic load may also need to spend more time studying.

Additionally, students who have good study habits may be able to study more efficiently and effectively, which can free up more time for other activities.

There are a number of benefits to studying regularly. Studying can help students to learn and retain information more effectively. It can also help students to prepare for exams and to improve their academic performance. Additionally, studying can help students to develop good study habits and to become more independent learners.

However, it is important to note that studying too much can also be counterproductive. Students need to make sure to get enough sleep, eat a healthy diet, and exercise regularly. They should also take breaks from studying to relax and socialize.