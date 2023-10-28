In India, hostel messes at educational institutions don't typically segregate vegetarian and non-vegetarian students. When done, this practice is often justified on the grounds of religious and cultural beliefs, as well as the need to accommodate students with different dietary restrictions. However, there is a growing debate about whether this segregation is truly necessary or desirable.

Proponents of segregation argue that it is the best way to respect the religious and cultural beliefs of all students. They point out that many Hindus and Jains, for example, consider it sacrilegious to eat meat, and that they should not be forced to share a dining space with students who are eating meat. Additionally, they argue that segregation is necessary to ensure that students with dietary restrictions, such as vegetarianism or veganism, are able to find food that they can eat.

Opponents of segregation argue that it is discriminatory and unnecessary. Additionally, they argue that segregation creates an unnecessary divide between students, and that it can lead to prejudice and discrimination.

There are a number of arguments in favour of segregating vegetarian and non-vegetarian students in hostel messes.

- Religious and cultural beliefs: Many Hindus and Jains, for example, consider it sacrilegious to eat meat, and that they should not be forced to share a dining space with students who are eating meat.

- Dietary restrictions: Students with dietary restrictions, such as vegetarianism or veganism, should be able to find food that they can eat. Segregation can help to ensure that this is possible.

- Hygiene: Some people believe that it is more hygienic to keep vegetarian and non-vegetarian food separate. This is because there is a risk of cross-contamination, which can lead to food poisoning.

However, there are also a number of arguments against segregating vegetarian and non-vegetarian students in hostel messes.

- Discrimination: Segregation can be seen as a form of discrimination against non-vegetarian students. It can also create an unnecessary divide between students, and it can lead to prejudice and discrimination.

- Unnecessary: There are many ways to accommodate students with different dietary restrictions without segregating them. For example, messes can offer separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, or they can provide students with the option to have their food prepared separately.

- Logistical challenges: Segregating vegetarian and non-vegetarian students can be logistically challenging, especially in large messes. It can also lead to increased costs.

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to segregate vegetarian and non-vegetarian students in hostel messes is a complex one.