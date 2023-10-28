Homeschooling is the education of children at home, typically by parents or guardians. It is becoming increasingly popular in India, as parents seek more flexibility and control over their children's education. The British curriculum is one of the most popular homeschooling curricula in India, as it is recognised and respected by universities and employers around the world.

What is the British curriculum?

The British curriculum is a national curriculum for England and Wales, but it is also widely used in other countries around the world. It is divided into four key stages:

Key Stage 1 (KS1): Ages 5-7

Key Stage 2 (KS2): Ages 7-11

Key Stage 3 (KS3): Ages 11-14

Key Stage 4 (KS4): Ages 14-16

At the end of Key Stage 4, students take the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams. IGCSE exams are equivalent to GCSE exams in the UK, and they are accepted by universities and employers around the world.

Why choose the British curriculum for homeschooling?

There are a number of reasons why parents choose the British curriculum for homeschooling:

Rigour: The British curriculum is known for its academic rigour and high standards.

Recognition: British qualifications are recognised and respected by universities and employers around the world.

Flexibility: Homeschooling allows parents to tailor their children's education to their individual needs and interests.

International perspective: The British curriculum provides students with an international perspective on the world.

Steps on how to homeschool using the British curriculum

If you are considering homeschooling your child using the British curriculum, there are a few things you need to do to get started:

Choose a curriculum provider: There are a number of different British curriculum providers available, so you need to choose one that is right for your child and your family. Some popular curriculum providers include:

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE)

Pearson Edexcel

Oxford International AQA Examinations (OIAE)