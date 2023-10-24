Recently, in an interview with EdexLive, Indian Revenue Service officer Nethrapal stated that the disregard for reservation rules in educational institutions is a pervasive issue, with IITs and IIMs being among the most afflicted.

This he gathered while researching for his book The Pain of Merit, which is a compilation of information from academic papers, scientific journals, annual reports and beyond. The aim of this book is to consolidate all data on caste-based reservations and empower people with knowledge.

There are a number of reasons why Scheduled Castes (SCs)/Scheduled Tribes (STs) students are more likely to experience atrocities at universities. One reason is that SC/ST students are often from marginalised and disadvantaged backgrounds. They may come from families that have experienced discrimination and poverty for generations. This can make them more vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

Another reason is that SC/ST students are often underrepresented in universities. This can make them feel isolated and further marginalised. They may also be more likely to face discrimination from other students and faculty members.

Finally, the lack of awareness about SC/ST rights and the reservation system can also contribute to the occurrence of atrocities against SC/ST students at universities. Many students and faculty members may not be aware of the rights of SC/ST students or the reservation system. This can lead to discrimination and harassment.