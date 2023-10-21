A winter vacation for school children usually means an excursion. Here are a few places that are ideal for such an event.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand: Jim Corbett National Park is one of the most popular national parks in India. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, leopards, and deer. Children will love going on jeep safaris and spotting the animals in their natural habitat. There are also several educational programmes offered at the park, which can teach children about the importance of conservation.

Goa: Goa is a beautiful state on the west coast of India. It is known for its beaches, churches, and forts. Children will enjoy swimming, sunbathing, and building sandcastles on the beach. They can also visit the many historical churches and forts in Goa. It is also a great place to try delicious seafood dishes.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh: Agra is home to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal. Children will be awestruck by the beauty of this white marble mausoleum. They can also visit other historical monuments in Agra, such as the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan is a state in northwestern India known for its forts, palaces, and deserts. Children will enjoy visiting the many forts and palaces in Rajasthan, such as the Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and City Palace. They can also go on camel safaris in the Thar Desert.

Kerala: Kerala is a state in southern India known for its backwaters, hill stations, and beaches. Children will enjoy taking boat rides on the backwaters and visiting the hill stations of Munnar and Wayanad. They can also relax on the beaches of Kovalam and Varkala.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a group of islands in the Bay of Bengal. They are known for their beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush rainforests. Children will enjoy swimming, snorkelling, and diving in the waters around the islands. They can also visit the many nature reserves and bird sanctuaries on the islands.