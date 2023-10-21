While the study abroad trend has been seeing a rise in recent years, it has been there for quite some time now. Many Indians who went for a foreign degree abroad hold big positions in some of the world’s leading multinational companies, some of them with a technical degree. Here is a list of Indians who went abroad for an Engineering degree and made it big:

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

Born in Hyderabad, India, Satya Narayan Nadella moved to the United States at 21 after completing his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Mangalore University. He then went on to pursue a Master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and also earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago later in his life.

Today, Nadella is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microsoft, one of the biggest tech companies in the world. He has a net worth of over $1 Billion.







Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google

Sundar Pichai, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google, was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

In 1993, Pichai earned a Bachelor’s degree in Metallurgy with a silver medal from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. He was also awarded a scholarship to study at Stanford University for an MS in Engineering and Materials Science. Later on, he also earned an MBA in 2002 from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.







Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe

Shantanu Narayen is an Indian-American business executive, currently holding the CEO position at Adobe Inc, one of the major and renowned software companies in the world. Prior to finding success at Adobe, he was also a product developer at Apple and co-founded a photo-sharing startup called Pictra.

Shantanu Narayen completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Osmania University in Hyderabad. After that, he pursued a Master’s in Computer Science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Then, he went to the University of California to receive his MBA degree.



Arvind Krishna, CEO, IBM

Arvind Krishna, born in Andhra Pradesh, is another IITian who made it big in the tech industry. Kriswhna currently serves as the Chairman and CEO of the leading multinational technology corporation IBM.

He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur where he pursued a BTech in Electrical Engineering. He then moved on to pursue a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.



Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron Technology

Sanjay Mehrotra moved to the United States at the age of 18 after transferring from Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani to attend the University of California, Berkeley where he earned his Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Mehrotra is the CEO of Micron Technology, one of the most renowned and iconic semiconductor memory and storage companies globally. Born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Mehrotra also co-founded SanDisk, where he served as president and CEO from 2011 until its acquisition by Western Digital in 2016.