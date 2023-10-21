Published: 21st October 2023
Durga Pooja time: School holidays for students
During Durga Pooja, schools in India are typically closed for a period of five to ten days. This is to allow students and teachers to participate in the festivities. Durga Pooja is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate. People visit pandals (temporary temples) to worship the Goddess Durga. They also participate in cultural events and feasts.
West Bengal: Schools in West Bengal are typically closed for a period of ten days during Durga Pooja. This includes the six days of the festival, as well as four additional days for preparation and cleanup.
Assam: Schools in Assam are typically closed for a period of seven days during Durga Pooja. This includes the six days of the festival, as well as one additional day for cleanup.
Odisha: Schools in Odisha are typically closed for a period of five days during Durga Pooja. This includes the six days of the festival, as well as one additional day for cleanup.
Other states: In other Indian states, the number of days that schools are closed for Durga Pooja varies. For example, in Karnataka, schools are typically closed for a period of three days, while in Delhi, they are typically closed for a period of two days.
The Durga Pooja holidays are a time for students and teachers to relax and enjoy the festivities. They are also a time for students to learn about their culture and heritage.