Indian schools conducting classes during vacation is a controversial topic. On the one hand, proponents of the practice argue that it is necessary to ensure that students keep up with their studies and do not fall behind. They also argue that it can help students prepare for important exams, such as the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations.

On the other hand, opponents of the practice argue that it deprives students of their much-needed vacation time. They also argue that it can put additional stress on students and teachers. Additionally, some argue that it is not necessary to have classes during vacation, as students can learn and revise on their own.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of Indian schools conducting classes during vacation. This trend is particularly evident in private schools, which are often under pressure to achieve good academic results.

There are a number of reasons why schools may choose to conduct classes during vacation.

One reason is to cover the syllabus more quickly. This can be necessary if the school has a lot of material to cover in a short period of time. For example, if a school has a new academic year starting in April, it may need to conduct classes during the summer vacation in order to complete the syllabus before the end of the year.

Another reason why schools may conduct classes during vacation is to prepare students for important exams. For example, many schools conduct special classes during the summer vacation to help students prepare for the ICSE and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations. These classes can be very helpful for students, as they can provide them with additional support and guidance.

However, there are also a number of drawbacks to conducting classes during vacation. One drawback is that it deprives students of their much-needed vacation time. Vacation time is important for students to relax and recharge. It is also a time for students to spend time with their families and friends. When students are forced to attend classes during vacation, they do not have enough time to relax and recharge. This can lead to stress and fatigue.

Another drawback of conducting classes during vacation is that it can put additional stress on students and teachers. Students may already be feeling stressed about their upcoming exams. When they are forced to attend classes during vacation, this stress can be exacerbated. Additionally, teachers may also feel stressed, as they may have to work additional hours to prepare and teach the classes.

Finally, some argue that it is not necessary to have classes during vacation. Students can learn and revise on their own during vacation. There are many resources available to help students learn and revise, such as books, websites, and online courses.