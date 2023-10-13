The recent incident in a school in Chhattisgarh, where at least 33 people were injured due to the explosion of a Helium cylinder, brings an important question to the table. How safe are our schools, and educational institutes? Educational institutes are supposed to be safe places where students can learn and grow. However, in recent years, there have been a number of freak accidents in educational institutes in India that have resulted in serious injuries and even death. These accidents have raised concerns about the safety of students in educational institutions and the need for better safety measures.

Here are some examples of freak accidents that have occurred in educational institutes in India in recent years:

In 2023, a student was killed when a ceiling fan fell on her in a classroom at a school in Hyderabad

In 2022, a student was seriously injured when a lightning bolt struck a tree near her school in Mumbai

In 2021, a student drowned in a swimming pool at a school in Delhi

In 2020, a student was killed when a wall collapsed on her at a college in Chennai

In 2019, a student was seriously injured when a bus carrying school children overturned in a road accident in Bengaluru

These are just a few examples of the many freak accidents that have occurred in educational institutes in India in recent years. These accidents have raised concerns about the safety of students in educational institutions and the need for better safety measures.

There are a number of factors that may contribute to freak accidents in educational institutes. One factor is the lack of proper maintenance of infrastructure. Many educational institutes in India have old and dilapidated buildings and equipment. This can lead to accidents such as the collapse of walls or the falling of ceiling fans.

Another factor that may contribute to freak accidents is the lack of safety awareness among students and staff. Many students and staff are not aware of the safety hazards that exist in educational institutions. This can lead to accidents such as students drowning in swimming pools or getting injured in road accidents while travelling to and from school.