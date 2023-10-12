UG students will need to pursue internships. this is how it can be very beneficial | (Pic: EdexLive)

Internships provide students with the opportunity to gain real-world experience in their field of study. They can also help students develop new skills and knowledge, network with professionals, and build their CVs.

Even the University Grants Commission (UGC) has made it mandatory for undergraduate (UG) students to pursue internships.

There are a number of benefits to pursuing an internship in India. First, Indian companies are often at the forefront of innovation in their respective industries. This means that interns in India have the opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and trends.

Second, Indian companies are known for their diverse and inclusive workplaces. This can be a great learning experience for interns from all backgrounds.

Third, India is a culturally rich country with a lot to offer visitors. Interns in India have the opportunity to experience Indian culture and cuisine, and to make new friends from all over the world.

Of course, there are also some challenges to doing an internship in India. One challenge is that the work culture in India can be very different from the work culture in other countries. For example, Indian workplaces are often more hierarchical and less formal than workplaces in other countries.

Another challenge is that the cost of living in India can be relatively high. This can be a problem for interns who are not receiving a stipend.

Despite the challenges, pursuing an internship in India can be a valuable experience for students. Internships can help students develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers. They can also help students to network with professionals and to build their CVs.