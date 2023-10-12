India is home to some of the world's top educational institutions, and many of these institutions have received generous donations from individuals and organisations over the years. These donations have helped to fund new infrastructure, research, and scholarships, and have played a vital role in supporting the development of higher education in India.

Here is a list of few of the educational institutes in India that have received the highest donations:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

IIT Bombay has received over Rs 160 crore in donations, making it one of the most well-funded educational institutions in India. Few of the notable donations that IIT Bombay has received include:

- Rs 100 crore from the Tata Education and Development Trust to establish the Tata Centre for Technology and Design

- Rs 315 crore from the Piramal Foundation to establish the Piramal School of Business

- Rs 160 crore from the Reliance Foundation to establish the Reliance Foundation School of Engineering and Technology

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

IISc Bangalore has received over Rs 425 crore in donations, making it another one of the most well-funded educational institutions in India. Some of the notable donations that IISc Bangalore has received include:

- Rs 250 crore from the Infosys Foundation to establish the Infosys Science Foundation School of Computer Science

- Rs 100 crore from the Tata Trusts to establish the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society

- Rs 75 crore from the Wipro Foundation to establish the Wipro Science Centre

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

IIT Kanpur has received over Rs 100 crore in donations, making it one of the most well-funded educational institutions in India. Some of the notable donations that IIT Kanpur has received include:

- Rs 100 crore from Rakesh Gangwal, Co-founder of IndiGo, to establish the Rakesh Gangwal School of Medical Sciences

Other educational institutes in India that have received high donations

Other educational institutes in India that have received high donations include:

- Hindu College, Delhi: Rs 1 crore from the Hindu College Alumni Association to establish the Hindu College Centenary Endowment Fund

- University of Delhi: Rs 100 crore from the Dhirubhai Ambani Foundation to establish the Dhirubhai Ambani School of Economics

- Manipal Academy of Higher Education: Rs 100 crore from the TMA Pai Foundation to establish the TMA Pai Centre for Excellence