A division bench of the Telangana High Court issued notices to several key officials on Tuesday, October 10, regarding the living conditions at the girls' hostel in the Government Nizamia General Hospital, located opposite the Mecca Masjid in Moghalpura, Hyderabad. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, sought their response within six weeks.

The bench initiated this action in response to a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which was originally a newspaper article published in an English newspaper on August 29, a report by The New Indian Express disclosed. The newspaper article reportedly shed light on the “distressing and dismal living conditions” of the girls residing in the hostel.

The article detailed how the hostel’s inhabitants were living amid deplorable conditions, with inadequate sanitation facilities, poor hygiene, badly ventilated rooms, and overcrowded living spaces. Further, the dilapidated state of the maternity ward within the hospital, and the risks it poses to the lives of the patients have also been highlighted.

The court directed the authorities to provide their responses within six weeks after examining the details of the case and adjourned the matter accordingly.

An unani medicine college, Government Nizamia General Hospital is affiliated with KNR University of Health Sciences.