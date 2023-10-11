In recent years, there has been a sharp rise in the number of illegal coaching centres in India. These centres operate without any government license or regulation, and often charge exorbitant fees from students. They also often make false promises to students, such as guaranteeing them admission to prestigious colleges and universities.

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the rise of illegal coaching centres in India. One factor is the increasing competition for admission in higher education. As more and more students aspire to attend prestigious colleges and universities, there is a growing demand for coaching services. Another factor is the lack of quality education in many government schools. This has led many parents to turn to private coaching centres, even if they are illegal.

Illegal coaching centres can have a number of negative consequences for students. First, they can put a heavy financial strain on families. Second, they can lead to students being overworked and stressed. Third, they can create unrealistic expectations in students about their chances of success.

The Indian government has taken some steps to address the problem of illegal coaching centres. For example, in 2018, the government passed the National Education Policy (NEP), which prohibits schools from running coaching centres for their own students. The government has also set up a task force to look into the issue of illegal coaching centres.

However, more needs to be done to address the problem. The government needs to enforce the law more strictly and take action against illegal coaching centres. The government also needs to improve the quality of education in government schools so that students do not feel the need to turn to private coaching centres.

In addition to the government's efforts, parents and students also need to play a role in addressing the problem of illegal coaching centres. Parents should be aware of the risks associated with illegal coaching centres and should avoid sending their children to these centres. Students should also be aware of the risks associated with illegal coaching centres and should be critical of the claims that these centres make.