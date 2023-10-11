Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, graced the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir at Srinagar today, Wednesday, October 11.

"I want to congratulate all the students from Kashmir University who have graduated today. By serving the country, the students of Kashmir University have brought glory to this University," President Murmu said, speaking at the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir at Srinagar.

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, received President Droupadi Murmu, a report by ANI reads.

Paying tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation on the line of duty with their lives, President Droupadi Murmu also laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial in Srinagar.

A release from the President’s Secretariat reads, "The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Jammu and Kashmir from October 11 to 12, 2023. On October 11, 2023, the President will grace the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir at Srinagar. On the same day, she will interact with the members of local tribal groups and women Self Help Groups at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar. The President will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at the Raj Bhavan."

"On October 12, 2023, the President will visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine where she will inaugurate the remodelled Parvati Bhavan and Skywalk." added the release.