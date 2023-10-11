Both private and government colleges in the state of Odisha will now educate their students about the importance of hockey from the new academic session onwards. These classes will reportedly take place once a week, states a report by The New Indian Express.

The state’s government, aided and non-government aided colleges, apart from the teacher training institutions, have been directed by the Higher Education department to teach the students the history and significance of Indian hockey and Odisha's immense contribution to promoting the sport. However, this will not be a part of the college curriculum.

Rather, the department instructed faculty members to ask the students to assemble in an open space on the campuses every Monday and read the history of hockey and the significance of the sport in current times to them in English and Odia. Further, the students will also be informed about the support levied by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the development of the sport.

All colleges have also been instructed to put up banners across their campuses, highlighting the legacy of hockey

This hockey awareness programme extends beyond colleges. During the school assembly on Monday, children from Classes I to X in all schools throughout the state were given a note on how the Odisha government is supporting the cause of hockey and how children could choose to take up the sport as a profession.

According to the Odisha School Education Programme Authority Project Director Anupam Saha, the goal is to promote hockey and raise awareness among students about the sport as well as the Paris Olympics 2024.

The School and Mass Education department has currently encouraged the founding of My School Hockey Club, whereby, students above Class VI can join and learn the sport. The Indian men's hockey team, which is sponsored by the state government of Odisha, just won the Asian Games gold medal and qualified for the Paris Olympics in 2024.