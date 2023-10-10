Leading insurance tech platform Plum revealed that it saw a four-fold jump in mental health teleconsultations among the 21-30 age group, as compared to the 31-40 age group. The Bengaluru-based firm revealed these figures in the light of World Mental Health Day, which is observed today, October 10.

Figures reveal that about 73 per cent of the consultation bookings were made by people in the 21-30 age group, reported The New Indian Express. This indicates an increased awareness and acceptance of conversations around mental health and self-care.

These patients sought consultation for a variety of reasons, including anxiety, stress, and coping; relationship challenges; self-growth; grief and loss; and clinical diagnosis. It was also shown that around 55% of women sought consultation, compared to 45% of men, indicating that women are more willing to seek help for their mental health than men.

It is also worth noting that employees extended the advantage of mental health teleconsultations to their family members – 10 per cent of all bookings come from siblings, 6 per cent from spouses, and 4 per cent from parents or in-laws.

Plum’s mission is to make a positive difference in people’s lives by taking care of their physical, mental and financial well-being, says Saurabh Arora, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Plum.

“The cost of mental health consultations can often go high. In major cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, the base price for a consultation typically ranges from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,400. Recognising the financial barriers that may deter individuals from seeking the vital support they need, Plum is dedicated to making mental health care more affordable and accessible," Arora added.

"Through our innovative approach and partnership with employers offering group health insurance policies, Plum aims to ensure that individuals have access to quality mental health consultation without the burden of exorbitant costs, ultimately prioritising their emotional well-being," he further said.

Plum provides group health insurance and business insurance solutions to more than 3,500 companies and has over 100 doctors and medical practitioners.