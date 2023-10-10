In recent years, there has been a spate of student suicides in India. In 2021, over 1.6 lakh people took their own lives, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Students are particularly vulnerable to suicide, due to a number of factors, including academic stress, mental health problems, and bullying.

The UMEED initiative, launched in October 2023 by the Government of India, aims to prevent student suicides. UMEED, which stands for "Understanding Mental Health, Emotion, and Development," is a comprehensive set of guidelines for schools on how to identify and support students at risk of suicide.

The UMEED guidelines recommend a number of measures to prevent student suicide, including:

- Establishing School Wellness Teams: School Wellness Teams are made up of teachers, counsellors, and other staff members who are trained to identify and support students at risk of suicide. The School Wellness Team is responsible for developing and implementing a suicide prevention plan for the school.

- Providing orientation to teachers and family members on suicide prevention: Teachers and family members play a vital role in identifying and supporting students at risk of suicide. UMEED recommends that schools provide orientation to teachers and family members on suicide prevention, including how to identify the warning signs of suicide and what to do if they are concerned about a student.

- Responding immediately to students exhibiting warning signs: If a teacher, parent, or other staff member is concerned about a student who may be at risk of suicide, they should respond immediately. This may involve talking to the student, contacting their parents, or referring them to a mental health professional.

- Creating a supportive and inclusive school environment: A supportive and inclusive school environment can help to reduce stress and promote mental well-being. UMEED recommends that schools create a positive school climate where all students feel valued and supported.

- Promoting mental health awareness and well-being: UMEED recommends that schools promote mental health awareness and well-being among students. This can be done through classroom lessons, workshops, and other activities.

However, it is important to remember that suicide prevention is a complex issue with no single solution. All stakeholders have a role to play in supporting UMEED and creating a more supportive environment for students who are struggling.