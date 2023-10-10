According to officials, the Oxford University Press (OUP) has devised a Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for CBSE teachers to implement the National Curriculum Framework-Foundational Stage.

Today, Tuesday, October 10, the research-based CBP-TSLP (Think-Share-Learn-Practice) guidebook was released in Guwahati, as per a report by PTI.

Nidhi Chhibber, Chairperson, CBSE says, "CBSE, with more than 25,000 schools in its network, has always been committed to exploring ways of advancing the school teaching-learning system, and capacity building of the teachers is on the forefront as the teachers have to be empowered as the torchbearers of the change that we want to see in the foundation segment".

"This first-of-its-kind project in India with Oxford University Press begins with a high degree of rigour and commitment to empower foundational impact leaders and building a community that thinks, shares, learns and practices together, thereby, building a holistic learning environment for the children," she added.

On the occasion of the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP), a TA Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed in July.

The training project aims to equip foundational teachers in 25,000 schools to create an activity-based learning environment and bridge the gap between teaching-learning approaches in Bal Vatika 1, 2, 3, and grades one and two (for learners aged three to eight years).

According to officials, the TSLP designed by OUP with quality input from CBSE will facilitate and empower mentors, who will further empower foundation teachers to develop the understanding and core skills of curriculum design and teaching the learning practices to enable a seamless transition to a holistic, activity-based, and experiential learning environment rooted in the Indian ethos.

"We believe that Oxford University Press, with its track record as a provider of high-quality teacher training, direct and online, is in a unique position to offer its services to esteemed organisations like CBSE, which is known for its relentless pursuit of providing professional growth opportunities for teachers at the foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary levels," said Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India.

He added, "OUP hopes to continue developing new and varied teacher training workshops and materials, thus facilitating wider outreach and penetration among teachers, across the country.”