The Supreme Court will likely make a decision today, October 9 on the eligibility of BEd (Bachelor of Education) job applicants who recently completed the examination for Class I to V teacher recruitment in Bihar.

IANS reports that today, the Supreme Court will hear the case of teacher recruitment in Bihar, where the fate of over three lakh BEd applicants who took the exam in August will be decided.

The Bihar government had petitioned the Supreme Court in September to include BEd degree holders in the recruitment procedure for primary teachers this year. The government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, arguing that the recruitment body, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), had issued the notification prior to the Supreme Court's decision, and thus, a large number of BEd aspirants had filled out the forms and paid the fees.

The Supreme Court's ruling is connected to the recruitment of elementary teachers in Rajasthan, where only candidates with a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) are eligible for the positions.

The Bihar government has pointed out that the BEd candidates who cleared the exam should have been considered under current recruitment. BEd candidates will not be eligible for future primary teacher recruitment notifications.

The teacher recruitment exam was conducted by the BPSC from August 24 to 26. More than three lakh aspirants appeared for the exam.