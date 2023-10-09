The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Delhi police today, Monday, October 9 in response to a petition demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the deaths of two students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

The notice on the petition was issued by Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, who instructed Delhi police to file a status report on the investigations of these incidents, which took place in July and September 2023.

The matter is listed on October 19 for the hearing, according to a report by ANI.

The petition pertains to the suicides of Ayush Ashna and Anil Kumar, two SC students of IIT Delhi.

The family members of the deceased students initiated this petition. Mehmood Pracha, the petitioner's counsel, stated that the deceased pupils belonged to the SC community. There is no FIR on file. Other students and teachers have complained about caste prejudice.

R Venkataramani, the Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) of India appeared on behalf of the Central government and stated that no complaint had been received in all of these years.

According to the ASG, 18 SC/ST students were interviewed and stated that they had never suffered discrimination.

Justice Bhatnagar inquired as to how these students were faring.

The petitioner's counsel stated that they were doing well. ASG, on the other hand, refuted the claim that these students were facing challenges when it came to their studies.

Amit Kumar and Vidya Devi, the parents of Anil Kumar, and Sushma, the mother of Ayush Ashna filed this petition with the help of advocate Mehmood Pracha and Jatin Bhatt.

Anil Kumar died on the night of September 1, while Ayush Ashna died on the night of July 8 this year. Both the students belonged to the Scheduled Caste communities and suffered atrocities and discrimination on this account, the plea alleged.

The petitioners have named as respondents the Central government, Delhi Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Station House Officer, IIT Delhi, CBI, and the Delhi government.

It is claimed that the circumstances surrounding the death of students Anil Kumar and Ayush Ashna point to murder. Despite the petitioners' repeated complaints, the authorities have taken no action.

The petitioners have asked the police or the CBI to direct the registration of relevant FIRs in cases involving student deaths.

The petitioners have also asked for an impartial investigation into caste-based abuses committed on the IIT Delhi campus. It has also urged strict adherence to and implementation of the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as well as the rules and regulations outlined in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995.