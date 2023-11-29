Meta today announced support for a National Law School of India University’s (NLSIU) research project that will assess how large language models (LLM) can be used for building public solutions for enhancing efficiency in India’s consumer grievance redressal system, part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to foster an ecosystem of responsible and open Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation to solve real-world challenges.

The project will be executed along with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), in collaboration with the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) as the knowledge partner.

The research initiative will explore the feasibility of leveraging Llama 2, Meta’s openly available large language model, in creating and evaluating a proof of concept of a citizen-centric chatbot and a decision-assist tool in the area of consumer law. With the goal of enhancing efficiency, the chatbot will be designed to guide consumers on the procedural aspects of drafting a complaint and answering questions relating to consumer law in India.

The decision assist tool in this research also will be designed to support searching case laws and summarisation of documents to provide assistance to judicial authorities in the area of consumer affairs.

The research project will explore how LLMs can assist consumers or judicial authorities in the context of ongoing oversight and control by human decision-makers.

In keeping with the commitment to responsible innovation, NLSIU and IIT Bombay will also release a white paper explaining the risk mitigation approaches implemented and how responsible design principles have been deployed at every layer of stack.