Every year from November 14 to 20, India marks Child Rights Week, a crucial period dedicated to highlighting the rights and well-being of children across the nation. This year, the theme for Child Rights' Week was "Hausala", meaning "spirit" or "courage", emphasising the resilience and determination of children in the face of challenges.

Throughout the week, a multitude of events and initiatives are organised across India to raise awareness about child rights and promote their protection. These activities included:

Rallies and marches: Children and adults take to the streets in various cities to advocate for child rights, carrying placards and raising their voices for a brighter future for all children.

Awareness campaigns: Informative campaigns are conducted in schools, communities, and public spaces to educate children and adults about their rights, responsibilities, and the importance of protecting children from abuse and exploitation.

Cultural programmes: Children showcased their talents and creativity through various cultural performances, including dance, music, and art, highlighting their potential and the need to nurture their holistic development.

Workshops and seminars: Experts and stakeholders gathered to discuss critical issues affecting children, such as child labour, child marriage, and education, seeking solutions and promoting collective action.

Children's parliaments: Children were given a platform to voice their concerns and suggestions, actively participating in shaping policies and decisions that impact their lives.

The celebration of Child Rights' Week extends beyond physical events and into the digital realm. Social media campaigns, online discussions, and virtual workshops provid avenues for wider engagement and awareness-raising.