Spiking is the act of adding a drug or other substance to a person's food or drink without their knowledge or consent. This can be done with the intention of incapacitating or harming the person. Youngsters are being subjected to this a lot more. For instance, at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) quarters in Mumbai, two men were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student after spiking her drink.

There are a number of ways to identify if a food or drink has been spiked. Some of the most common signs include:

- Unusual taste or odour: If a food or drink tastes or smells strange, it could be a sign that it has been spiked.

- Change in colour: If a food or drink is a different colour than it normally is, it could be a sign that it has been spiked.

- Change in consistency: If a food or drink is thicker or thinner than it normally is, it could be a sign that it has been spiked.

- Unexpected bubbles or foam: If a food or drink has bubbles or foam that are not usually there, it could be a sign that it has been spiked.

- Change in temperature: If a food or drink is suddenly hotter or colder than it should be, it could be a sign that it has been spiked.

- Feeling dizzy or lightheaded: If you start to feel dizzy or lightheaded after consuming a food or drink, it could be a sign that it has been spiked.

- Feeling drowsy or sleepy: If you start to feel drowsy or sleepy after consuming a food or drink, it could be a sign that it has been spiked.

- Feeling sick or vomiting: If you start to feel sick or vomit after consuming a food or drink, it could be a sign that it has been spiked.

If you suspect that food or drink has been spiked, it is important to seek help immediately. Do not drink that particular beverage or eat that particular food, and do not leave the area. If you are with someone else, ask them to stay with you and call the police or a friend or family member for help.